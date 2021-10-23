Mizoram House planned in Bengaluru

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 23 2021, 01:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2021, 03:04 ist
BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta. Credit: DH Photo

The government of Mizoram will open a ‘Mizoram House’ in Bengaluru to serve more than 22,000 Mizo people living here. 

Aizawl Mayor Lalrinenga Sailo met Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Friday and sought support for the project. 

Gupta told news reporters: “There are more 20,000 workers and over 2,000 students from Mizoram in Bengaluru. Keeping their welfare in mind, the Aizawl mayor has proposed the project and sought our cooperation.” 

According to Gupta, Mizoram has probably identified the land but construction hasn’t yet begun. Aizawl’s mayor also discussed administrative issues, solid waste management, mobilisation of resources and other matters pertaining to civic administration. 

Mizoram
BBMP
Bengaluru
Karnataka

