More leopard, elephant rehab centres to check conflict

More leopard, elephant rehab centres to check conflict

Till now, forest officials have released the wild animals captured from conflict situations in forest areas

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 24 2023, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 15:54 ist
The budgetary calculations for the rehabilitation centres were being finalised and the proposal would be submitted to the government soon. Credit: iStock Images

The forest department will soon set up leopard and elephant rehabilitation centres in view of rising leopard attacks.

“We are finalising the design and model for the rehabilitation centre for captured leopards and elephants. It should be ready in a week or so,” additional principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Kumar Pushkar told DH.

He said the budgetary calculations for the rehabilitation centres were being finalised and the proposal would be submitted for the approval of the government within a week.

Mysuru, Ramanagar, Tumakuru and Ballari are among the districts that have seen an uptick in man-animal conflict involving leopards over the past year, while parts of Kodagu, Hassan and Mysuru have reported high incidents of conflicts involving elephants.

Till now, forest officials have released the wild animals captured from conflict situations in forest areas.

However, the plan has proven to be ineffective, especially in the case of leopards which are driven out of forests by resident big cats.

Activist Joseph Hoover noted that the rehabilitation centres at Koorgalli near Mysuru and at Bannerghatta in Bengaluru were already full.

“It’s a welcome measure by the forest department, considering that our zoos are unable to accommodate the felines. The unfortunate deaths in T Narsipur are a stark reminder that there is no more time to lose. However, we have to stop the disturbance to natural habitats and fragmentation of protected areas. Otherwise, this conflict will only go up in the coming years,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

leopard
elephants
rehabilitation
Bengaluru
Leopard attack

What's Brewing

'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school

'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school

Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?

Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?

No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open

No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open

DH Toon | K'taka BJP leader says will pay 6K per vote

DH Toon | K'taka BJP leader says will pay 6K per vote

Tiger population in Karnataka up by 30%: Survey

Tiger population in Karnataka up by 30%: Survey

Working to plug loopholes: Zomato CEO to user

Working to plug loopholes: Zomato CEO to user

The significance of the Republic Day parade

The significance of the Republic Day parade

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

 