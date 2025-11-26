<p>Chitradurga: The Second Additional District and Civil Court Judge Gangadharappa Hadapada on Wednesday issued an order acquitting Murugha Mutt Seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana of charges filed in POCSO case.</p><p>Speaking to media persons, Swamy, counsel for the seer said that the court has found the seer and two others innocent in the first case registered against the seer. "I thank all those who stood by the seer during hard times. Let us carry on doing good works in the coming days," he said.</p><p>The seer left for Virakta Mutt in Davangere after the judge pronounced the verdict.</p>.Lokayukta raids Karnatak University professor's residence, office.<p>Of the two POCSO cases registered against the seer, hearing has been completed in the first case.</p><p>It may be mentioned here that the seer was arrested and imprisoned at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chitradurga">Chitradurga </a>district prison in September 2022 following the complaints of sexual assault by the girls from the Mutt-run institution. An FIR was registered against the seer on August 26, 2022, under the charges under the POCSO Act.</p><p>Another FIR followed on October 13, 2022, following a complaint lodged by a cook employed at the Mutt, alleging that the seer had sexually assaulted four girls, including her daughters.</p><p>A third case was filed later in the month on charges of concealing information about minors living in Mutt premises.</p>