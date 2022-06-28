‘MSMEs get up to 40% of fixed assets’ value as subsidy’

Strengthening MSMEs is not only a priority of the union government but also of the state government, said Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director of Industries and Commerce. 

Speaking at a panel discussion organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry on the World MSME Day, she spoke about one of the major issues faced by MSMEs.

“The state government has ensured that 30 per cent to 40 per cent of the value of fixed assets is given to MSMEs as subsidy. The government provides subsidy for modernisation and digitalisation of SMEs,” she explained. 

Satyabhama C, director, MSMEs, emphasised the significance of MSMEs and expressed support for future projects.

