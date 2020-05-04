Namma Metro workers protest over delayed wages

Hundreds of irate metro workers at the BMRCL’s cement casting yard in Bommanahalli demanded immediate release of their pending salaries on Sunday, forcing BMRCL officials and the police to rush to the site in the evening to contain a volatile situation.

The flash protest that started on Saturday threatened to spiral out of control on Sunday afternoon as more than 500 workers surrounded the in-charge officer and demanded they be sent home “right away”. Officials said vehicles and office building were damaged.

Sanjay Razak, a labourer from Palamu district in Jharkhand, said apart from delaying the wages, the company has stopped providing basic amenities. “It has been two days since they supplied water to our area. They have closed the ration shop in the yard for the last three days. The police beat us up if we go out to buy anything,” he said.

“Yesterday, after the media came here, we were assured that we will be sent home today,” said Shankar Singh, another labourer. “The people from Bihar were taken away in a bus. But there is no information about our arrangement for people going to Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and other states.”

“We received our salary only till February. We were paid for the first week of March,” Singh said, as the protest made a mockery of social distancing.

A youth from MP, who did not want to give his name, cut off Singh. “Let them take away my salary. I just want to go home. But I have spent all my savings on buying rations and other stuff,” he said.

To a question, the workers said they had not received free food or rations from the state government in the last two months. “We don’t have ration cards,” they said.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth, who visited the site, said he spoke to the workers to understand the issue. “They have some genuine grievances, though not major, but half of them are eager to go back. Today (Sunday), 130 workers have left for Bihar,” he said.

To a question on workers’ allegations that they were being forced to stay, he said only an appeal was made for them to stay back and continue the work. “The workers were assured about their healthcare, food and wages. While we appealed to them to stay back, the option of applying on Seva Sindhu portal (for travel) was also explained to them,” he said.

The managing director said “outsiders” had instigated the workers. “Yesterday, they indulged in violence instigated by outsiders. A BMRCL engineer got injured. Today, again, they indulged in violence damaging vehicles and office (building). The same outside organisation was involved in raising the anxiety of workers today also,” he added.