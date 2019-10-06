Need permanent solution to garbage issue: New mayor

The new mayor, who appeared unsure about a vision for the city while taking office three days ago, has stepped in with a singular goal.

Gautham Kumar has given himself 100 days to solve the mounting garbage crisis. He plans to conduct a ‘chain of meetings’ with experts and officials until a solution is achieved.

“What we currently have — the quarries and the energy plants — are only temporary solutions that need an upgrade and change,” Kumar said. “We need some permanent solutions to resolve the garbage issue in the city.”

Among the viable solutions he thought of included more biomethanisation units across the city and ward-level waste processing by citizens with help from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Asked about tenders to collect and process wet waste, Kumar said he will conduct a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue. “The delay is due to some technical issues. We’ll resolve them soon,” he said.

The mayor, his deputy and solid waste management officials went on a surprise visit to the Bagalur, Bellahalli and Mittaganahalli quarries on Saturday. Since the quarry area at Bellahalli has been completely used, he assured to take viable decisions over developing the quarry after systematically analysing the situation.

Kumar lauded the scientific way of garbage processing at Bagalur and developing of the garden in the quarry area.

Kumar said garbage from the city could be disposed at a six-acre area near Mittaganahalli for now. Activities to scientifically process garbage have been going on at the site, the mayor added. Moving forward, the civic body will focus more on building waste treatment plants.