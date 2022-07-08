Nimhans to study impact of yoga on multiple sclerosis patients

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (Nimhans) has taken up a three-year project to study the impact of yoga on multiple sclerosis (MS) patients.

The project is funded by the Department of Science and Technology.

"We will conduct special yoga sessions for 30 patients along with regular therapeutics and study the improvement of brain matter through MRI morphometry. We will also study a few other factors and compare it with 30 other patients who will be given only therapeutics," said Dr Netravathi, additional professor (Neurology), Nimhans.

The experts have already designed special yoga practices and pranayama to be taught to the patients, and at present a pilot project is being carried out on a few patients.

According to the programme design, the progress and the condition of the patients will be monitored at regular intervals.

"MRI morphometry will be conducted after the first month, third month, the sixth month, and a year. During the second year, a follow-up investigation will be carried out, after which the study conclusions and comparisons will be drawn out," Nethravathi said.

Multiple Sclerosis is a neurological disorder that could result in troubled vision, numbness, and muscle weakness.