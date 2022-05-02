No meat ban on Eid in Bengaluru, BBMP scotches rumours

  • May 02 2022, 01:07 ist
  • updated: May 02 2022, 07:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The BBMP has scotched rumours of a meat ban in Bengaluru on Tuesday when Eid-ul-Fitr falls along with Basava Jayanti. 

The occurrence of two festivals on a single day led to widespread rumours that the sale of meat will not be allowed during the biggest Muslim festival.

A senior official in the civic body’s animal husbandry division, however, put the rumours to rest. 

According to the official, Basava Jayanti is not among the nine days that the Urban Development Department has specified this year for the meat ban. 

The nine days are: Martyrs’ Day (January 30), Mahashivratri (March 1), Sri Rama Navami (April 10), Mahaveer Jayanti (April 14), Buddha Purnima (May 16), Krishna Janmashtami (August 19), Ganesh Chaturthi (August 31), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), and Sadhu Vaswani Jayanti (November 25). 

