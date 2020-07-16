No statues near Sandal Soap Factory without HC nod

The high court has barred the authorities from installing any statue at the traffic junction near the Sandal Soap Factory Circle in Yeshwantpur, North Bengaluru, without its approval.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka passed the order on a PIL petition that claimed that four statues are being put up at the traffic junction in violation of existing rules.

The petitioner, A V Amaranathan, a lawyer, pointed out that the junction links a national highway and is close to a shopping mall, commercial complexes and Iskcon temple. He argued that statues cannot be installed as per the Supreme Court's orders and under the Karnataka Parks, Playfields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985.