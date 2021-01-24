Now, FIR in Bengaluru against Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar over 'Tandav'

Adding to a string of FIRs being filed across the country against 'Tandav', a web series that explores the underbelly of Indian politics, Bengaluru police have booked the director, producer, actors and others for "hurting" Hindu sentiments.

KR Puram police registered the FIR against director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Farhan Akhtar, actors Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Aparna Purohit of the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

The action came following a complaint by Kiran Aradhya, 31, who described himself as a social worker.

According to Aradhya's complaint, the web series portrays Hindu deity Shiva in "a poor light" as the actor playing him on-screen has used foul language. The complaint alleged that the portrayal was aimed at "insulting and hurting Hindu religious sentiments", and asked the police to take necessary action.

Police have invoked IPC sections 295A (makes destruction, damage or defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred, with intent to insult the religion of a class of persons), 298 (uttering, words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), and 34 (acts done by several persons with common intention) in the FIR.

An officer from KR Puram police said the matter would be discussed with senior officers and legal experts before any further action was taken.

The makers of 'Tandav' have already removed the controversial scenes but the spate of FIRs hasn't stopped.