Overburdened BBMP chief engineer Prahalad gets another task

B S Prahalad, Chief Engineer (Road and Infrastructure), BBMP, who holds the additional charge of chief engineer (stormwater drains), has been given one more responsibility. He has been named the chief engineer at the Bengaluru Smart City Limited.

The BBMP has issued an order asking Prahalad to take charge of the third position. The official order, issued on the directions of the chief commissioner, cites a "direction from the government" for the decision.