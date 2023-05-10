Parties go digital, to reduce dry waste during campaign

The BBMP has deployed several casual labourers and pourakarmikas to clean the polling booths to ensure a litter-free election on Wednesday.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the civic body expects some waste generation on polling day due to the use of paperwork.

“Most of the things will be in the form of booklets and envelopes, which will be stored for some time and then disposed of according to the SOP,” Girinath told DH.

Sources in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said political parties have extensively used digital platforms for campaigning this election season. This has reduced the need for printed material that may contribute to dry waste. Sources have also said the clearing of blackspots and construction debris has been given to another agency through a tendering process that began 15 days ago.

The civic body is also cleaning up areas within the one-kilometre radius of the polling stations in the city to ensure proper waste management. They are also decluttering stormwater drains that will prevent waterlogging and disruption to movement.

Girinath noted that waste generated by banners and flexes erected by various political parties are pretty much non-existent this time, thanks to the ban on flexes by the poll panel. The BBMP also held meetings with printers and publications to ensure printed materials do not end up as litter.

NGO Hasiru Dala said paper waste has increased by two to five per cent, with pamphlets accounting for a significant share.

But Nagaraj, known popularly as Plog Raja, said the dry waste generated this polling season has been minimal. “Pamphlets and slips might be potentially littered on polling day, but I hope that adequate bins will be placed at all polling stations."