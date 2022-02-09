Peenya flyover: NHAI, BBMP to share toll revenue?

Peenya flyover closure: NHAI asked to share toll revenue with BBMP

  • Feb 09 2022, 01:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 03:01 ist
The NHAI hasn't been able to complete the repairs on the Goraguntepalya-Peenya flyover, which has remained shut since December 25, 2021. Credit: DH file photo/B H Shivakumar

The Karnataka Rashtra Samithi has asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to pay the BBMP a part of the revenue earned by Navayuga Bengaluru Tollway Limited during the period when the Goraguntepalya flyover was closed. 

“The elevated highway passing through the city has been partially closed since December 24 due to the slippage of pre-stressed cables in two spans. The NHAI has been collecting the full user free from vehicles on both sides of the elevated highway — Nagasandra and Nelamangala — even though motorists are using the road partially,” the political party said in the letter to the NHAI. 

Demanding the toll collected to be transferred to the local government, the party said that vehicle users weren’t using the full length of the road for which the user fee was being collected. “Vehicle users have been facing hardships because they have to spend hours together to cross this stretch of the road,” the party said and demanded action against the firm that built the flyover for low-quality construction. 

