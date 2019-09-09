PF queries: EPFO proposes 3-day settlement period

Aimed at resolving employees’ complaints about the Universal Account Number (UAN) through which they manage their PF accounts, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has proposed to conduct a three-day settlement period to address KYC issues.

During an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry recently in the city, Sunil Barthwal, Central Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO Bengaluru, acknowledged that a small percentage of employees are unable to generate UAN due to a mismatch in data.

“Currently, we are looking at an alternative authentication, viz-a-viz the employee database. We are working towards a 3-day settlement period for KYC complaint beneficiaries, who have UAN linked to their Aadhaar number, have a bank account and a registered mobile number,” he said.

The EPFO has also proposed to amend the act to limit the enquiry period to a maximum of two years in order to curtail harassment. “An e-inspection system will be launched to simplify the inspection process and to ensure that organisations with open communications will not be subject to physical inspection until absolutely necessary,” he said.