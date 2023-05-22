Police initiative helps 40 students pass SSLC exam

A unique crime prevention initiative by the Bandepalya police, which started last year, has helped about 40 students pass the SSLC supplementary examination.

This year's classes were inaugurated on Sunday. Around 83 students have already enrolled for the classes and the police team is expecting another 10 students to join in.

Police Inspector Rajesh L Y, who led the initiative, hit upon the idea last year as part of efforts to ensure that the failed students do not fall into bad company and end up as criminals.

The students are from lower- and middle-income families studying in government and private schools in the Bandepalya police's jurisdiction. They are taught six subjects to prepare for the supplementary exams. Police who deal with different kinds of crime cases have found that most of the anti-social elements are failed students or school drop-outs.

The police team, including sub-inspectors Durga Bhavani, Muzamil and Eeranna Nanajagi, worked almost 10 days to get the failed students to enroll for the special classes. They said it was not an easy task since many parents did not want their children to continue studies.

The team members have spent their money to provide books, pens and other materials. Organisations, including Infosys, Darpana and Raajalaanchana, have also come forward to sponsor the initiative.

The classes will be held between 9 am and 3.30 pm everyday at Shubhodhini English High School in Garvebhavipalya. They will be conducted by eight teachers from different private schools. According to police, around 40 students have failed in all subjects and around 40 have failed in one or two subjects. Most of the students have failed in Mathematics.

Rajesh said around 40 students among the 81 who took the classes last year have passed and are continuing studies. "This time, we approached teachers named by most of the students and the teachers readily agreed to join the initiative," he said.

The children will also be served breakfast and lunch.