Power cuts in parts of East Bengaluru on Saturday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 16 2020, 09:11 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 09:11 ist
Representative image (iStock)

Several localities in East Bengaluru will experience an interruption of power supply from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday due to maintenance works by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom).

The areas to be affected are Kadugodi Industrial Area, ITPL Main Road, Silver Oak Apartment, Whitefield Main Road and Whitefield Town, Varthur Kodi, Hoskote Main Road, Belathur Colony, Hagadur Road, Channasandra and other adjoining apartments and localities.

Citizens can dial 1912 to lodge complaints.

Bengaluru
power cuts
BESCOM

