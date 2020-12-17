REVA Univ welcomes fresh batch of engineering students

REVA University welcomes fresh batch of engineering students

More than 1,000 students participated in the inaugural ceremony, which was held to welcome students of BTech, BArch and other courses

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 17 2020, 01:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 02:53 ist

A new batch of engineering students were welcomed at REVA University on Wednesday. More than 1,000 students participated in the inaugural ceremony, which was held to welcome students of BTech, BArch and other courses.

About 10,000 students took part in the programme virtually.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by university chancellor Dr P Shyama Raju. Lakshminarayana, IPS, and former joint director, CBI, was the chief guest.

Addressing the students and parents, Dr Raju said: “At REVA, we believe in the power of project-based learning and our programmes facilitate such learning. Our students will have immense opportunities to explore, learn and grow.

"If students are passionate about learning and innovating, they are in the right place with the right people,” Dr Raju told the gathering.

Amid concerns about the raging Cvoid-19 pandemic, the university authorities had ensured all necessary safety measures during the inaugural event.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Education
Engineering
Reva University
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

UK pets will need certificate to enter EU after Brexit

UK pets will need certificate to enter EU after Brexit

How to send a recap of 2020 to friends and family

How to send a recap of 2020 to friends and family

China moon probe lands back on Earth

China moon probe lands back on Earth

NASA shares jaw-dropping image of snow-capped Himalayas

NASA shares jaw-dropping image of snow-capped Himalayas

 