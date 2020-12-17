REVA University welcomes fresh batch of engineering students

A new batch of engineering students were welcomed at REVA University on Wednesday. More than 1,000 students participated in the inaugural ceremony, which was held to welcome students of BTech, BArch and other courses.

About 10,000 students took part in the programme virtually.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by university chancellor Dr P Shyama Raju. Lakshminarayana, IPS, and former joint director, CBI, was the chief guest.

Addressing the students and parents, Dr Raju said: “At REVA, we believe in the power of project-based learning and our programmes facilitate such learning. Our students will have immense opportunities to explore, learn and grow.

"If students are passionate about learning and innovating, they are in the right place with the right people,” Dr Raju told the gathering.

Amid concerns about the raging Cvoid-19 pandemic, the university authorities had ensured all necessary safety measures during the inaugural event.