Rs 1,000 cr in 28 days: BBMP sets record in property tax collection

Rs 1K cr in 28 days: BBMP collects record property tax

Revenues touched Rs 2,000 crore by the end of May, till which time a 5% rebate had been announced

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 04 2022, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 04:25 ist
BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) Dr Deepak R L said the civic body is working to increase collections. Credit: DH File Photo

The BBMP has collected Rs 1,000 crore in 28 days from the beginning of the financial year, setting a record.

Revenues touched Rs 2,000 crore by the end of May, till which time a 5% rebate had been announced.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) Dr Deepak R L said the civic body is working to increase collections.

“The increased collections show that the changes we made are reaping benefits. We will streamline the process further to improve our revenue collection,” he said.

Besides freezing zonal classifications that caused considerable confusion, the Palike has forged a technical tie-up with Bescom to receive data on the types of properties
across the city.

“We will now start to verify each of them and see if properties with commercial power connections have filed property tax under residential category,” Deepak said.

Drone survey

The civic body also undertook a drone survey to identify any mismatch in the area mentioned by the property owner while paying tax.

“The drone survey was taken on a pilot basis on the airport road, and over 100 properties have been surveyed. However, since property tax also depends on many aspects, our officials will soon take up physical inspections to check any deviations,” Deepak added.

He said the civic body will train revenue officials on the right way to assess
properties.

BBMP
property tax
Bengaluru

