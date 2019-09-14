RTO inspector crashes sedan into parked auto

A Road Transport Office (RTO) inspector attached with the Chandapura RTO crashed his private vehicle into an autorickshaw in Electronic City Phase-2, injuring the driver.

RTO inspector Manjunath is paying for the treatment of the injured driver, Imran Pasha, at a private hospital.

The police said Manjunath's sedan veered to the right near Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) in Electronics City Phase-2 at 11 am and hit the parked autorickshaw. Manjunath was in uniform when the collision happened.

Pasha suffered fractures to his hand in the crash. Soon, nearly 50 autorickshaws gathered at the spot and the drivers began protesting against Manjunath. They also alleged that the RTO inspector was drunk.

Following inquiries, the traffic police who rushed to the spot found that the 51-year-old Manjunath had panicked having been gheraoed by the auto drivers. The other drivers misunderstood that he was drunk when they saw him panic, the police said. The law and order police were called to placate the protesting drivers.

The police checked Manjunath with a breathalyzer to convince the drivers that he was not drunk. The blood alcohol level showed nil. When the drivers were still not convinced, the police took Manjunath to a private hospital to collect his blood samples, which they would send for examination to rule out drunken driving. The Electronics City police have registered a case.