Sandalwood breaks poster ban in city limits

Nearly 11 months after the high court ordered the BBMP to remove the vinyl/plastic banners and illegal hoardings, the posters have returned to advertise the latest movies.

Posters of Sandalwood movies are rapidly covering even the private establishments, raising fears that the visual pollution that once affected the city is returning with a vengeance.

The high court ordered the ban on vinyl banners after hearing a public interest litigation and, in August 2018, extended the ban to all hoardings.

“The city had been free from the posters of leaders wishing on festivals and supporters hailing their leaders’ birthdays. The common man wasn’t bothered and the posters were mere visual pollution.

“The city was free from the nonsense for the past 11 months. Now, they have returned,” Rakesh Chauhan, who was part of the NGO involved in a clearing drive, told DH.

Volunteers said the city was free from the banners, except those mourning the dead.

A Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) official said the trade body has no control over where the posters are put up.

“Our duty is to approve the posters and ensure it doesn’t violate the norms of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC),” the KFCC official said.

Palike to file FIR

However, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has vowed to file an FIR against the offenders, insisting that it did not give permission for the posters.

“I have ordered my officials to lodge an FIR. Producers, printers (of the posters) and movie makers will be booked. This has happened across the city in various zones. When

there’’s a court order, we’ve no rights to give permission,” said Venkatesh, BBMP joint commissioner (advertisement).