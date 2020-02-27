Scheme for evicted migrants in a week: BBMP tells Karnataka High Court

Scheme for evicted migrants in a week: BBMP tells HC

Shanmukhappa
Shanmukhappa, DHNS, Bengaluru, Feb 27 2020
  • Feb 27 2020, 00:45am ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2020, 01:57am ist
The state government submitted before the High Court of Karnataka that a scheme for the rehabilitation of migrant workers evicted from BBMP areas would be finalised within a week.

The government advocate made the submission before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka, which was hearing a public interest litigation filed by People’s Union for Civil Liberties on Wednesday.

“The government is formulating a rehabilitation scheme. We need a week’s time to finalise it,” the government advocate said.

It granted time till March 6 and directed the government to submit details of the scheme regarding granting interim compensation for migrants evicted from Kadubeesanahalli, Kariyammana Agrahara, Bellandur, Tubarahali and Kundalahalli by the next date of hearing.

