Shakti Kapoor's son detained in B'luru for using drugs

Shakti Kapoor's son detained by Bengaluru police for drug consumption

The police raided The Park hotel in MG Road after recieving inputs that drugs were being provided to attendees at a party there

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 13 2022, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 09:51 ist
Credit: Instagram/ @siddhanthkapoor

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddanth Kapoor was among five persons detained by Bengaluru Police for consumption of drugs.

The five were detained in a raid conducted by Halasuru police at The Park hotel on MG Road near Trinity Circle on Sunday midnight.

The police raided the hotel after recieving inputs that drugs were being provided to attendees at a party there. A team headed by Halasuru police inspector Manjunath conducted the raid at the five-star hotel.

According to police, around 35 persons including men and women who had attended the party were taken to a hospital for medical check-up. A senior officer said they were subjected to tests.

The results of five came positive for consumption of drugs. A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

A party was organised at the hotel. The police are questioning the DJ, who is said to be from Mumbai, and Siddanth Kapoor. The police are investigating to verify if the drugs were supplied at the party and who the peddler is.

Bengaluru
Crime
Drugs
Shakti Kapoor

