Shivajinagar sees 14 COVID-19 cases in one day

Shivajinagar sees 14 COVID-19 cases in one day

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 17 2020, 01:01 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 01:15 ist
A policeman patrols Shivajinagar, which was sealed on May 5. DH FILE/Pushkar V

The city’s coronavirus clusters have accounted for over half of the COVID-19 cases, with the three main red zones — Shivajinagar, Hongasandra and Padarayanapura — recording 54.62% (118) of the 216 cases.

On Saturday, Shivajinagar reported 14 more cases, taking the total tally in the beleaguered ward to 30. Like earlier, the affected are men, aged between 20 and 50.

Dr Sidappaji, BBMP health officer, east zone, said the fresh patients are migrants from Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. They are security guards and hotel and restaurant staff.

“At a medium-sized building (in Shivajinagar), 73 people are residing. As many as seven live in a single room,” he added, speculating that the building was likely densely populated due to low rent. The building has been closed now.

BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar clarified that a total of 14 primary contacts and 91 secondary contacts have been sent to institutional quarantine. At least 13 primary contacts have tested negative. The swabs of another 21 people will be sent for testing on Sunday and 18 a day after, a health official said. He expected many of them to test positive. The infected men are asymptomatic and appear to be in perfect health, the official added.

The first case in the cluster was discovered on May 5, when Patient 653, a 34-year-old housekeeper at a quarantine hotel on Chandini Chowk Road at Shivajinagar, tested positive for the disease.

“This individual was infected after coming into contact with a 28-year-old nurse from Shifa Hospital, who was being quarantined at the hotel where he worked,” explained Minister S Suresh Kumar.

Shifa Hospital was closed on April 12 when a doctor became infected after examining a 42-year-old outpatient with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). On April 22, the nurse (subsequently known as Patient 420) was also identified as COVID positive.

Patient 653 was only identified as positive 13 days later. He inadvertently infected dozens of people by way of a common bathroom in his four-story residential building, just up the road from the hotel at Chandini Chowk.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Shivajinagar
Bengaluru
COVID-19

What's Brewing

The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see

The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 