Siddaramaiah visits water-logged Epsilon complex on a boat

Siddaramaiah surveys water-logged Epsilon on a boat

DHNS
Bengaluru,
  • Sep 08 2022, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 13:14 ist
Siddaramaiah ventured into the floodwaters on a rescue boat and took a round of the flood area. Credit: DH Photo

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah visited the Epsilon residential complex in Yamalur, home to some of the biggest entrepreneurs in Bengaluru, which was completely submerged after heavy rains over the past week. He ventured into the floodwaters on a rescue boat and took a round of the flood area.

DH visited Epsilon where some of the common areas are still under up to 5 feet of water. The Fire Department has been pumping water out from here continuously since Sunday.

Residents who were evacuated are now staying in hotels or acquaintances' homes. "The Army and Fire Department rescued about 150 people who were stranded. There's no water or power in the villas. No one can move back in for the next couple of months," says Anees, a resident.

