Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Zubeen Garg’s death dominates Assam’s socio-political landscape in 2025

Amid the turmoil, Garg’s last film, ‘Roi Roi Binale’, was released on October 31, as per his plans, and went on to become the highest-grossing Assamese movie till date.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 04:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 04:56 IST
India NewsAssamZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us