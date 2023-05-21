Special session: Ban orders around Vidhana Soudha

Special session: Ban orders around Vidhana Soudha

Protests at Freedom Park are allowed with prior permission

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 21 2023, 22:10 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 08:59 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy has issued prohibitory orders in the two-km radius around Vidhana Soudha in connection with the Special Session of the Assembly which will be held from Monday (May 22) to Wednesday (May 24).

An intelligence report stated that there are possibilities of political parties and organisations taking out processions, protests and rallies leading to the Vidhana Soudha during the three days.

To ensure that there are no obstacles to the session, no inconvenience is caused to public and for smooth traffic flow, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC will be in force from 6 am to 12 midnight on all three days.

Protests at Freedom Park are allowed with prior permission. According to the order, gathering of five or more people at one place is banned. A ban is imposed on carrying weapons, logs and stones. The order also bans burning effigies. Strict action will be taken against violators, it said.

