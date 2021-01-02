Stone sculptures, e-commerce: Cauvery Emporium looks into unexplored avenues

The Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation has launched new products and is tying up with e-commerce firms to explore the online market after the pandemic hit its revenues hard.

At the launch of stone sculptures at the Cauvery Emporium here on Friday, KSHDC Chairman Beloor Raghavendra Shetty said they were looking into unexplored avenues in order to give recognition to craftsmen and bridge the revenue gap.

The Cauvery Emporium and its branches across the country will feature sculptures made from limestone, sandstone and granite. “Until now, the KSHDCL was focusing only on wood sculpture. We are now adding new products to provide an avenue to hundreds of stone sculptors who depend on the craft for their livelihood,” Shetty said.

New territories

The annual turnover of the corporation has fallen from Rs 46 crore to Rs 10 crore due to Covid-19, forcing it to explore new territories. It has opened 10 new emporia at Ayodhya, Tirupati, Udupi, Shiradi, Kolhapur, Mangaluru and Pune.

“At the same time, we know that many people are wary of visiting the shops due to the pandemic. We will soon start selling some of our famous products like incense sticks, perfume and smaller artefacts in two mobile vans in South and North Bengaluru,” Shetty said.

This apart, the corporation is in early stages of talks with e-commerce firms to take its products online. Officials have held talks with experts in digital marketing and brand building to understand the dynamics.

Interior design, furniture

KSHDCL Managing Director Ramananda Nayak said they would propose to the government seeking public procurement contracts valued up to Rs 2 crore on specific projects. “Once we get the 4G exemption (under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act), we can provide quality work and help many craftsmen engaged in interior design, furniture and woodwork,” he said.