<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday kicked off the BJP’s preparations in Bihar by interacting with booth workers via a virtual meeting. Giving them the slogan, “Ekjut NDA, ekjut Bihar” (united NDA, united Bihar), Modi asked the workers to double their efforts to ensure the win of every NDA candidate. </p><p>In his interaction, held over the NaMo app, PM Modi asked workers to reach out every family in their booths and tell them of the welfare schemes of the NDA government in Bihar. </p>.NDA definitely on its way out; Nitish not to return as CM: Prashant Kishor.<p>“The party wins only when every booth is strong. Remember, every booth worker is Modi in your area. You must reach out to families in your booth and give them a guarantee on my behalf to voters about government schemes,” Modi said. He also spoke in Bhojpuri during the interaction. </p><p>Modi said that 1.20 crore women in Bihar have been given Rs 10,000 in their accounts. “I am fully confident that my sisters in Bihar will play a key role in ensuring another Diwali for us, after we win the elections on November 14,” Modi said. </p><p>“Women power is my biggest strength, shield and inspiration. All sisters and mothers in Bihar should go to vote in groups, singing songs, beating thalis to celebrate the festival of democracy,” he added. </p><p>He also asked a woman to not address him as “Sir” but “bhaiya” (brother).</p>