Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Ekjut NDA, Ekjut Bihar: PM Modi gives slogan

In his interaction, held over the NaMo app, PM Modi asked workers to reach out every family in their booths and tell them of the welfare schemes of the NDA government in Bihar.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 13:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 13:59 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiNDABihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us