The BWSSB mantra: Can’t fix sewage, so just leak it into lake

The BWSSB is pumping overflowing sewage from sanitary pipes into stormwater drains linked to Hebbal Lake in what is a clear case of the fence eating the crop.

Board officials explained the violation by saying houses built on the lake bund had triggered the overflow of the underground sanitary lines (UGD) during the recent rains and forced them to empty the sewage into stormwater drains.

Since raw sewage is flowing through the stormwater drain (rajakaluve), residents of AMCO Layout and Hebbal Sarovara could not step out of their homes or keep their windows open.

Sanitary chambers in areas near Hebbal such as Veerabhadrappa Layout, Balaji Layout and Tata Nagar have overflowed in the rains. Residents say the BWSSB’s action violates the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders.

“We don’t want the BWSSB to turn the area into a cesspool. We’ve shut our doors and windows. Children and senior citizens are unable to get out due to the pungent odour,” said Kiran Kumar, a resident of Hebbal Sarovara.

BWSSB officials said draining sewage into the stormwater drain was the only way they could solve the problem. “The houses (in the localities) are built on lake bunds. We can’t take our vehicles to remove sewage,” said Navaneet, Executive Engineer, Hebbal Lake Valley Waste Water Management, BWSSB.

Navaneet said many residents had connected their rainwater harvesting pipes to the drainage lines, which overflowed during the heavy rains. “If the residents cooperate, we will finish the work by Monday,” he added.

BVS Reddy, from Hebbal Sarovara Residents Forum, blamed the problem on defective design.

“If rainwater harvesting pipes are causing problems, then why aren’t BWSSB officials taking action against the violators when they go for meter inspection?” Reddy asked. “They think of solutions for these problems only during a crisis.”

Residents are anxious that water stagnating in the SWD might lead to more problems. The BWSSB executive engineer, however, assured them that the drains will be cleared in a few days.

He also advised residents not to connect their rainwater harvesting pipes to sewage lines to avoid overflowing in future.