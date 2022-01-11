Three civil engineering students from Bengaluru bag IWWA Youth Ambassador Award

Three civil engineering students from Bengaluru have bagged the prestigious 'Youth Ambassador' award from the Indian Water Works Association (IWWA) for 2021-22.

While Sneha K Gowda and Vikas K T are from the Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Gayathri Nivedha is a final-year student at the New Horizon College of Engineering in Bengaluru.

Every year, IWWA selects three youngsters across India for active and notable performance in the water and sanitation management sector events, including skits, seminars, writing articles, and Swachh Bharat mission programmes.

Surprisingly, this year all three awards have been bagged by the engineering students in Bengaluru.

The Youth Ambassadors were presented with the award by Ashutosh Tondan, Minister for Urban Development, Uttar Pradesh; and Er P K Sinha, President of IWWA; along with other dignitaries.

In its statement, IWWA said Karnataka bagging all three awards is a matter of pride for the state.

"This would inspire other students to involve themselves in the water management sector," said Dr H K Ramaraju, Hon Director (International), IWWA.