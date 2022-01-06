10 cops from City Market police station test Covid positive

As many as 10 cops from the City Market police station tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. They had undergone both Rapid Antigen Test and RT-PCR. While they tested positive in RAT, the officers are awaiting the RT-PCR report.

They underwent the tests after one of their colleagues developed Covid symptoms.

Following the Covid-positive results of the 10 policemen, tests were conducted on the remaining staffers at the station.

Meanwhile, the station has been sanitised and is functioning as normal.

A senior officer said that KR Market and its surrounding areas are crowded and the policemen have to go on patrolling duty in such areas and are prone to contracting the infection.

“The matter has been escalated to the BBMP officials for further action in order to contain the spread of Covid-19,” said Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (West).

Omicron test done

The samples of the 10 policemen were also sent for Omicron testing. They have been asked to quarantine at home. A senior officer said if more men from the station test positive for Covid-19, the station will be closed for public access for a day or two.

A woman police sub-inspector from the Byatarayanapura station had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and is quarantined at home.

Officials are also making arrangements to open kiosks in front of the police stations so that citizens can get help without entering the station.

