150-bed makeshift Covid hospital in B'luru's Victoria

150-bed makeshift hospital for Covid patients in Bengaluru's Victoria

K Sudhakar said the government will supply 5,000 portable oxygen generators to Bengaluru

Niranjan Kaggere 
Niranjan Kaggere , DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 26 2021, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 01:37 ist
Health care workers take in an unstable patient to critical Covid-19 ward at the Victoria hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. Credit: DH Photo/Janardhan B K

The Karnataka government is planning a makeshift medical facility for Covid-19 patients at the Victoria Hospital premises in Central Bengaluru.

“A 100 to 150-bedded makeshift hospital will be set up in Bengaluru and in the premises of medical colleges at district centres,” said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who inspected the site on the Victoria premises.

The minister said the government will supply 5,000 portable oxygen generators to Bengaluru and a further 1,000 to other districts.

“Anyone requiring oxygen can make use of this facility,” he said, adding that 75% of beds in all private medical colleges will be reserved for Covid-19 patients.

“In all, 2,000-3,000 additional beds will be set up in makeshift units at all government hospitals in 15 days,” he said.

Dr Sudhakar met D V Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, regarding the supply of oxygen and Remdesivir. The central minister had assured full support to ensure the state does not fall short of drugs and oxygen.

