17-year-old dies in road accident, pillion rider injured

A 17-year-old boy lost his life in a fatal accident near Majestic late on Saturday night, police said.

Dhanush R was riding a scooter down Goods Shed Road with his friend, 16-year-old Hithesh S D, around 10.30 pm to bring food home after a death in the family. A relative, who filed the police complaint, was also riding down the same road behind him.

Dhanush was allegedly speeding and riding in a rash manner when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole on the divider. As a result, he hit the right side of his forehead and fell after losing consciousness. Hithesh, who was riding pillion, sustained bruises on his left leg. Dhanush was rushed to Victoria Hospital in an auto-rickshaw where doctors informed the relative that he died along the way.

Police have registered a case against Dhanush under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304(A) (causing death by negligence).