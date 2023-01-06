3-day millet fair in Bengaluru

The Department of Agriculture is hosting the fourth edition of the ‘Millets and Organics-International Trade Fair’ between January 20 and 22 at the Tripura Vasini Palace Grounds.
The fair will feature exhibitions, farmer workshops, conferences, and food courts featuring millets and organic food.
There will be approximately 300 stalls, with free stalls provided for start-ups and a 50% discount offered for women entrepreneurs.
The international pavilion will include participants from South Korea, Germany, Uganda, the UK, Malaysia, and the Netherlands. Additionally, there will be stalls featuring produce from Kerala, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh.
