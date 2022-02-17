4 from Bengaluru college killed in accident

All the six, including two injured, have been identified as students of Bengaluru’s Garden City University.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 17 2022, 00:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 03:38 ist
The mangled remains of the car on the Kolar highway. Credit: Special Arrangement

Four college students were killed and two severely injured after their car crashed into a median and collided with a truck on the Kolar highway (NH-75) at Attur Gate in Hoskote limits of Bengaluru Rural district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Venkatesh Srimarthi, Siril Suresh, Bharat Kumar and Vaishnavi M V died on the spot while Krishnashree and Anki Reddy sustained injuries.

A senior police officer from Hoskote told DH that the students were returning to Bengaluru after a long drive. All were aged 21 or 22 years and were natives of either Andhra Pradesh or Telangana, police said. Five were pursuing BBA degree.

“They had left Bengaluru on Tuesday night towards Kolar in a Swift car and visited a cafe near Kolar. The accident occurred around 2 am when they were returning to the city after dinner,” police said.

Venkatesh was said to be behind the wheels. Police are yet to determine if the students had a valid driving licence. They have also sent the visceral samples for further analysis to check whether the students were driving under the influence of alcohol.

