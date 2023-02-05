50% concession in fine: Traffic cops net Rs 6.8 crore on 2nd day

Two days after the state government’s announcement of 50 per cent concession on pending traffic fine payments until February 11, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has collected a total of Rs. 13.8 crore from traffic violators till now.

As of 7:30 pm on Saturday, the BTP collected a total of Rs 6,80,72,500 via various modes of payment, clearing 2,52,520 cases in a single day. The total fine amount collected (as of 7.30 pm, February 4) is Rs. 13,81,13,621.

Speaking to DH, Dr Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), said: “We are hoping that most people come forward and clear their fines within this period. We can never have a target for each day with regards to fine payments.

“We just want people to follow traffic rules and not violate them,” adding that he is hopeful that, ultimately, the cases will come down and people will follow all the traffic rules.

Those wanting to pay up a fine can log onto https://www.karnatakaone.gov.in/PoliceCollectionOfFine/TrafficFineCollection