50% concession: Traffic cops net Rs 6.8 cr on day 2

50% concession in fine: Traffic cops net Rs 6.8 crore on 2nd day

As of 7:30 pm on Saturday, the BTP collected a total of Rs 6,80,72,500 via various modes of payment, clearing 2,52,520 cases in a single day

Nina C George
Nina C George, DHNS,
  • Feb 05 2023, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 01:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Two days after the state government’s announcement of 50 per cent concession on pending traffic fine payments until February 11, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has collected a total of Rs. 13.8 crore from traffic violators till now.

As of 7:30 pm on Saturday, the BTP collected a total of Rs 6,80,72,500 via various modes of payment, clearing 2,52,520 cases in a single day. The total fine amount collected (as of 7.30 pm, February 4) is Rs. 13,81,13,621. 

Speaking to DH, Dr Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), said: “We are hoping that most people come forward and clear their fines within this period. We can never have a target for each day with regards to fine payments.

“We just want people to follow traffic rules and not violate them,” adding that he is hopeful that, ultimately, the cases will come down and people will follow all the traffic rules.

Those wanting to pay up a fine can log onto https://www.karnatakaone.gov.in/PoliceCollectionOfFine/TrafficFineCollection

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bangalore
Traffic police
Traffic fines

What's Brewing

Accident survivor 'gifts' blood on his wedding day

Accident survivor 'gifts' blood on his wedding day

Entangled atoms pave way for future quantum networks

Entangled atoms pave way for future quantum networks

Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023

Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023

A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies

A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies

IIT develops tech to cut water usage in textile sector

IIT develops tech to cut water usage in textile sector

Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet

Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet

 