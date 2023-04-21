AAP claims BBMP misused Rs 220 cr meant for officials' vehicles

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused the authorities of a massive Rs 220-crore scam in procuring vehicles for the use of BBMP officials.
"According to an order issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic body has spent Rs 223 crore to provide vehicles for 166 officials. However, in reality, 90% of the officials were not provided any vehicle," said Brijesh Kalappa, AAP's state communication in-charge.
Alleging that the money has been misused, the AAP asked the Election Commission to investigate the scam.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka
Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing
The future of social media is a lot less social
Invest in the planet's health
What’s government trying to hide?
Challenge and opportunity
India, Thailand discuss UPI, Prompt Pay Service linking
UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan
Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies
Dropouts from NE interiors sow seeds of agripreneurship