AAP claims BBMP misused Rs 220 cr

AAP claims BBMP misused Rs 220 cr meant for officials' vehicles

Alleging that the money has been misused, the AAP asked the Election Commission to investigate the scam

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 21 2023, 02:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 04:48 ist
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike building in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused the authorities of a massive Rs 220-crore scam in procuring vehicles for the use of BBMP officials.

"According to an order issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic body has spent Rs 223 crore to provide vehicles for 166 officials. However, in reality, 90% of the officials were not provided any vehicle," said Brijesh Kalappa, AAP's state communication in-charge.

Alleging that the money has been misused, the AAP asked the Election Commission to investigate the scam.

