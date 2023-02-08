Airbus to go talent-scouting at Aero India 2023

Airbus is set to take an ongoing talent-scouting drive to the upcoming Aero India 2023, where it will host a ‘meet-and-greet’ event aimed at recruiting engineering and information technology talent.

The event is part of Airbus’ ramp-up for 2023 when it plans to recruit more than 13,000 people globally, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Candidates can meet Airbus executives — at stand number CR7.1 in Hall C — on February 16 and 17 and explore opportunities in streams including airframe design, avionics, aircraft systems simulation, data analytics, cybersecurity and cabin engineering.

At the biennial air show and exhibition, Airbus will display a range of products, technologies, and innovations from its commercial, helicopters and defence and space portfolios. The stand will display scale models of the new-generation tanker A330 MRTT and the C295 military aircraft built under its ‘Make in India’ programme, in association with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd.

The stand will also feature digital displays of the earth observation satellite, the Pléiades Neo, OneAtlas that provides premium satellite imagery, and Sirtap, a tactical unmanned aerial system.

The 14th edition of Aero India will be held from February 13 to 17 at the Indian Air Force Station in Yelahanka.