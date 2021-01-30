American B-1B Lancer heavy bomber to perform fly-by at Aero India

Symbolising deepening of Indo-US defence and strategic partnership, an American B-1B Lancer heavy bomber will perform a fly-by at the Aero India 2021, scheduled to come alive at the Yelahanka Air Force Station here on February 3.

The bomber from the 28th Bomb Wing is based out of Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. Carrying the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the US Air Force inventory, the multi-mission B-1 is the backbone of America's long-range bomber force.

Built to rapidly deliver massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against adversaries anywhere in the world, the B-1B holds almost 50 world records for speed, payload, range, and time of climb in its class.

The B-1B was first used in combat in support of operations against Iraq during Operation Desert Fox in December 1998. In 1999, six B-1s were used in Operation Allied Force, delivering more than 20 per cent of the total ordnance while flying less than two per cent of the combat sorties.

US Delegation

Don Heflin, US Chargé d’Affaires, will lead a high-level delegation of US Government officials and defence industry representatives to the event. “I am pleased to head this year’s US delegation to Aero India to show our continued commitment to strengthening US-India defence cooperation, in line with India’s status as a Major Defense Partner,” Heflin said.

The delegation will also include Kelli L Seybolt Air Force Deputy Undersecretary, International Affairs; Lieutenant General David A. Krumm 11th Air Force Commander; Major General Mark E Weatherington 8th Air Force Commander; Brigadier General Brian Bruckbauer Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate Director; Judith Ravin, US Consul General in Chennai; Aileen Nandi, Minister Counselor for Commercial Affairs, U.S. Commercial Service; and Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher, Defense Attaché U.S. Embassy New Delhi.

US Air Force band

In the spirit of bilateral support for India’s first hybrid defence exhibition, the United States Air Force Band of the Pacific based out of Hawaii will perform with Indian percussion (ghatam) artist Giridhar Udupa. The collaboration will be broadcast at a later date on the US Embassy and Consulate Facebook and Instagram pages.