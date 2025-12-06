Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Stranded at Bengaluru airport: IndiGo flyers face financial, emotional & professional turmoil

Nearby hotels hike room rent; passengers plan to sue IndiGo
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 16:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 16:56 IST
Bengaluru newsKempegowda International AirportIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us