Archbishop Emeritus of Bangalore diagnosed with mild Covid-19 symptoms

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,,
  • Jul 04 2020, 17:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 17:19 ist

Archbishop Emeritus of Bangalore Bernard Moras has been diagnosed with mild symptoms of Covid-19 and his condition now is said to be stable.

"Most Reverend Bernard Moras, Archbishop Emeritus of Bangalore, had gone to St. John's Medical College for a routine check-up on July 2 as he was not well. Yesterday (July 3), it was confirmed that he has mild symptoms of Covid-19 and the doctors have stated that his condition at present is stable," Archbishop of Bangalore Peter Machado said in a message.

"We assure our beloved Archbishop Emeritus of the prayers of all the faithful in the Archdiocese and wish him a speedy recovery, he said.

The Archbishop Emeritus is aged about 78. 

