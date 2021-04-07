Asymptomatic patients in Bengaluru to get smaller covid care centres

The BBMP on Tuesday directed zonal commissioners to identify places to set up at least two or three 50 to 60-bedded Covid Care Centres (CCCs) for asymptomatic patients.

The move would help cater to the surging demand for medical care among fresh Covid-19 patients.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, who visited medical facilities and met zonal officials on Tuesday, told reporters that two CCCs at Haj Bhavan and HAL were functioning at present. “We’d like to decentralise the CCC system,” he said. “I’ve instructed the zonal commissioners to find places to set up at least two or three CCCs in each zone.”

While many asymptomatic patients prefer home isolation, some of them lack facilities like separate toilets at home. “We need to have CCCs for them in their zones with adequate medical professionals for monitoring,” he said.

Unlike sprawling facilities like BIEC that it commandeered in 2020, the BBMP is looking at smaller spaces like unsold or unoccupied apartments and small hotels in every zone.

Targeted testing

Adopting the targeted testing strategy, the BBMP directed the officials to hold as many tests as possible wherever clusters are identified. “Be it apartments or localities, wherever the positive cases are seen, deploy more people to conduct tests in that area. In fact, we want to involve RWAs to identify the primary contacts within their locality and help us conduct tests and prevent any further spread of the virus,” Gupta clarified.