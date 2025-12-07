UG NEET: Revised provisional results for 3rd round announced

<p>Bengaluru: In a relief for thousands of medical seat aspirants who were waiting for the results of third/mop-up round results, the Karnataka Examinations Authority announced the revised provisional results on Saturday following the high court order.</p>.<p>The real allotment results will be announced on Monday. </p>.<p>Candidates can send an email to keauthority-ka@nic.in by 3 pm on December 7 in case they have any objections. </p>.NEET-UG 2025: SC refuses to entertain plea claiming error in questions, asks petitioner to move HC.<p>Students who had participated in the third round counselling were anxiously waiting for the high court order as the provisional results announced by KEA on October 24 were challenged by some students. The court, which had directed the KEA not to process the results, passed its order on Friday. </p>.<p>Following the court order, KEA ran the entire process and released the revised provisional results. Those who get seats in the real allotment on Monday should pay the fee by December 10 (by deducting the fee already paid to KEA). The students must also report to colleges by downloading the confirmation slip by December 11. </p>.<p>Seats have been allotted based on the preferences/choices already registered by the candidates. Candidates must mandatorily report to the allotted colleges in this round. </p>.<p>“All the candidates have been considered for the 443 seats in the nine colleges newly added in the third round. Of the candidates who got the 443 seats, 301 have already got an MBBS seat in the first and second rounds, and all the candidates will also be considered for the 301 seats that will be vacated by them,” said H Prasanna, Executive Director KEA. </p>.<p>Prasanna also clarified that seats which were available at the beginning of the third round and those cancelled due to various reasons till December 5, and the remaining seats after the seat allocation in the above order will be considered for seat allocation in keeping with the rules.</p>.<p>KEA has extended the date for admission to PG medical courses till December 8 for students who could not take part in the process due to IndiGo flight cancellations. “The deadline for registering choices has been extended to December 8 until 11 am. Those who registered for Choice 1 & 2 must pay the fee by December 8 at 12.30 pm. Candidates who have selected Choice-1 must submit the original documents to the KEA office by December 8 at 2.30 pm. After submitting the original documents, they should download the admit card by December 8 and report to colleges,” he added.</p>