BBMP looks to vaccinate 5 lakh people at mega drive on Sept 17

The BBMP is looking to vaccinate a record five lakh people against Covid-19 during the mega vaccination drive on Friday, a senior official said.

The civic body’s health department has instructed ward-level officials to set up at least 10 vaccination sites in every ward. A total of 2,178 vaccination sites are likely to be set up across the city for the drive.

While primary health centres (PHCs) will give the vaccine between 8 am and 8 pm, people can get the jab at other outreach sites between 8 am and 5 pm. Health teams will use BLS (Basic Life Support) ambulances to inoculate bed-ridden and disabled residents in every ward.

The BBMP will also use the services of vaccination teams from nursing colleges and private hospitals. “We are coordinating with private hospitals. While a few of them will conduct the drive by themselves, others will provide us with vaccination teams and we will supply the vaccines,” said Randeep D, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health).

