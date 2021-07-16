BBMP sets up Covid centre for children

The BBMP has set up a special Covid centre to treat children at Padmanabhanagar, anticipating a rise in the infection rate among children during the third wave.

“There are fears that children will be the most vulnerable in the third Covid wave. Hence, as a precautionary measure, we have made facilities to treat children. Mothers will be allowed to stay along with small children, considering their age,” said Dr Shivakumar, Health Officer, South Zone.

However, the 42-bedded facility at the Regional Institute of Cooperative Management, Padmanabhanagar, has only basic care and oxygen facilities and will handle children with only mild symptoms.

Revenue Minister and Padmanabhanagar MLA R Ashoka said necessary preparations have been made based on expert opinion.

“We have learnt our lessons from the second wave,” he said, adding that there was a need for mutual cooperation to come out of the pandemic.

Also Read | Campus vaccination may end as 1.8 lakh college-goers get jabs

The walls of the children’s wards have been painted with colourful artwork. “It is difficult to keep children at hospital. So, we decided to paint the children’s wards with pictures of animals, birds and other artwork,” a senior BBMP official said.

Of the three floors, the ground floor will be dedicated to pregnant women and the other two floors will be used as children’s wards.

“Along with a duty doctor, we are also planning to appoint a gynecologist and pediatrician to examine the patients,” said Dr Suresh, Medical Officer (Health), Padmanabhanagar.

He added that the facility will also be attached to a hospital to shift patients in case they need critical care.

However, the BBMP is yet to inaugurate the facility. “We have temporarily put it on hold. It can be ramped up to use immediately if the need arises. Now, since the cases have dropped and hospital admissions can be availed easily, the facility will not see much footfall,” said a senior BBMP official.