BBMP shifts focus from motorists to pedestrians, plans 500 new signage for landmark spots

Municipal authorities have planned over 500 way-finding signage for historic destinations, landmarks and public utilities keeping pedestrians in mind.

Out of the 539 signboards, 452 will be pedestrian-direction boards, while 87 will carry information for explorers. Navigation boards will also be installed with information about temples, historic buildings, old maps and famous food streets within 10 to 15 minutes’ walking distance from the landmark spots.

Project cost: Rs 4 crore

The BBMP has drafted the proposal with help from Sensing Local, a non-profit working to improve the city experience. The project cell is carrying out the work at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

Most of the 67 historical landmarks ranging from key public to semi-public places have been identified in some of the city’s oldest neighbourhoods. These destinations represent institutional buildings, religious structures, museums, monuments, markets, parks and lakes with significant historical relevance and some key statues and towers.

The pedestrian directional signage, in Kannada and English, will provide information at city transit nodes (such as railway stations, bus stops and metro stations) and pathways from the transit nodes to landmarks.

Officials said similar interventions would be carried out in other places based on the response.