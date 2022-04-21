BBMP to install speed governors to slow down garbage trucks  

With another motorist dying under an over-speeding garbage truck, the third in recent times, the BBMP has decided to install speed governors in compactors to restrict their speed to 35 kmph.

Parashuram Shinnalkar, BBMP joint commissioner for solid waste management, said the speed governors will be installed in all 600 garbage compactors.

“After the speed limiting device is installed, the driver will not be able to exceed the specified speed limit,” he said.

Officials hope the device would end reckless driving and bring road discipline among garbage truck drivers.

“We are also taking the help of the police to conduct training sessions for garbage truck drivers. Besides this, we have also proposed to check the physical fitness and eyesight of the drivers so that similar accidents do not recur,” Shinnalkar, who recently replaced Sarfaraz Khan, said.

On Wednesday, the West Division of the Bengaluru Traffic Police had conducted a special drive against garbage trucks. “The division checked 252 vehicles. Of this, a total of 82 violations of different types such as driving without uniform, jumping signals, and defective number plate, to name a few, were detected,” a police officer said. “All the vehicles had insurance and fitness certificates.”

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has directed officials to check whether all garbage trucks have fitness certificates.

