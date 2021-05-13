BBMP under fire for seeking ID from free food beneficiaries

Several citizens and activists criticised the BBMP for asking recipients of its free food to produce identity proof and mobile numbers at the Indira Canteens.

It emerged that staff members of at least two Indira Canteens had asked for the Aadhaar or ration card to give food to the beneficiaries besides collecting their mobile phone numbers.

The outfit Swaraj Abhiyan flagged the issue on Twitter on Wednesday morning, saying: "TOP linking Aadhar Cards for Indira Canteen free food. No one should go hungry during lockdown. Swaraj volunteers have confirmed it from Binnypet ward Indira Canteen." It escalated the issue by tagging Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and media persons.

Jeevan H L, a volunteer, told DH that they noticed officials mandatorily checking identity cards in Binnypet and Padarayanapura. "The marshal said he had written down the ID numbers as per directions from the higher-ups. He said it was a measure to ensure accountability,” Jeevan said.

He said party volunteers from other wards reported people being turned away for not having Aadhaar cards. Many condemned the idea of asking for ID cards from people whose livelihoods have been taken away by the lockdown, noting that they would not require free food if they were allowed to work.

Activist Leo Saldanha dubbed it an “un-dignifying method”. “No poor or hungry will hoard food like (how) some rich and influential folks hoarded oxygen cylinders and hospital beds."

Advocate Vinay Srinivasa said the need for an ID card is an “affront to dignity and exclusionary".

Many also pointed out that the canteen caters to the section of people who may not have documents or a mobile phone.

As the issue turned controversial on the first day of the free food service, the BBMP changed the order stating that ID proof is no longer required for getting food.

To fix accountability

A senior official told DH the move was to hold the canteen contractors accountable. He said the BBMP had asked contractors to note down the ID and the number of food packets taken by the beneficiary.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the canteens will serve three lakh meals a day.