Bengalureans step out as Covid restrictions are lifted

Forced to stay indoors for nearly two months due to the Covid-19 lockdown, thousands of Bengalureans stepped out to buy “non-essential” goods, undertake repairs, dine out or just enjoy the hustle-bustle of the city.

Vehicle service stations and consumer electronics stores witnessed high footfall as thousands of people turned up, mainly for repairs.

“More than new buyers, it was largely old customers who came today. And they wanted servicing,” said an electrical items dealer in BVK Iyengar Road, Chickpet. “There were also people who came for inquiries about goods. Not everyone is okay with online shopping.”

Paras Jain, the managing director of consumer durables chain Adishwar Electronics, said that 44 of their stores opened across Karnataka and most of them had high footfall. “We will be assessing customers’ immediate requirements in the next few days and ordering new products accordingly. Servicing will be the top priority for the next few weeks. We expect to do good business in the coming days,” he said.

While most businesses across the city did well on the first day of Unlock 2.0, restaurants had few diners.

Monday was the first time since late April that restaurants opened their doors for dine-in. It turned out to be a forgettable day. The industry did just 30% of its pre-lockdown business. A flash strike by food delivery boys added to the problem, seriously affecting takeaways throughout the day.

According to Chandrashekhar Hebbar, president, Karnataka Pradesh Hotels’ and Restaurants’ Association, takeaways account for 20% of a restaurant’s business. He hoped the delivery boys would get back to work soon.

“Since Covid cases are declining, we expect more customers and hope to get back about 80% of our regular business soon,” he added.

Citing their losses, restaurants have urged the government to waive their taxes.