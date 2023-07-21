Bengaluru: 112 service to address traffic grievances

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda took to Twitter on Friday to announce that traffic-related problems raised by the citizens will now be attended to through the 112 service.
“Bengaluru Traffic Police on Cobras will attend to the complaints related to traffic management received through the 112 service,” Dayananda said in the tweet.
A citizen had suggested the idea of opening the 112 service for problems usually attended to by the traffic department, in the previous ‘Masika Janasamparka
Sabhe’. The monthly meeting is scheduled on Saturday, from 11 am to 1 pm at Tirupathi Convention Hall.
Dayananda will attend the meeting at Tirupathi Convention Hall, near Shankar Nag Circle, Hanumantanagar.
DCPs will hear public grievances in their respective jurisdictions.
